Documents seized in raids on 6 premises, ‘irregularities’ found

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided six premises, including five jewellery stores, in Kolkata and Baranagar. According to sources, jewellery stores in College Street, Ultadanga, Ballygunge, Baranagar and Park Street were raided. The agency had received information that bullion traders had converted black money into white by manipulating account books. They had also allegedly faked sales records.

The agency seized several documents, account books and stock details to tally the exact sales volume, and officials have reportedly found a lot of irregularities. As per sources, the money was accepted in the name of selling gold and receipts were issued. However, the stocks do not match the sales volume.

Jewellery shop owners not only manipulated sales volume and issued dated invoices, they also created entries to validate hoax sales. They even created fictitious stock to make the transactions look genuine. As per sources, the agency will continue conducting raids, and may summon owners whenever required.