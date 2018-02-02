Union Budget 2018: ‘Directionless, anti-people’, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Calling the 2018 Union Budget “directionless” and a “flop”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre would be on its way out near year.

She further said that the budget had nothing on education, farmers, income tax rebates etc.

“It is a directionless budget. It is anti-people. No change in tax rate (income tax). What will people eat? People are already under the burden of demonetisation and GST,” Mamata told media persons at Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Thursday evening.

“There is nothing on rural employment or employment. There is no roadmap for education. Nothing is there for farmers. It is a depressing budget. We were the first to say that demonetisation will hurt the people and GST is being improperly implemented at the wrong time. They (BJP) did not understand that. Wisdom comes to them late. The people, small traders, farmers, all are suffering in the country. Only lectures and lip service is being given (by BJP),” she added.

Asked about the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the Trinamool chief said, “I believe that this government at the Centre will go in 2019. Everyone (opposition parties) should ensure a one to one fight with them (BJP). Whoever is in a position of strength in one area (seat) should fight.”

Earlier in the day, Derek O’Brien, leader of Trinamool Congress’ parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha, said in a statement to the press, “No mechanism to implement announcements. It is clear that all sections…the unemployed, the farmers, the youth, SC/ST, majority, minority…are displeased, disappointed, angry. People have lost their trust in this government. People have lost their faith. After today’s Budget, their credibility is now zero.”

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said it appeared that the Centre is “trying to balance between reforms and populist measures”.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “There are only proposals, but no allocation or road map for its implementation.”

“It is a historic budget done keeping in mind the poor people of India. In all sectors, the central government has tried not only to provide relief to the poor, but also bring out mega projects in healthcare for them,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary.

