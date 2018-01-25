Dilip Ghosh undergoes successful surgery, stable: Doctors

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who had been admitted to hospital for acute back pain a few days ago, underwent surgery on Wednesday, and is said to be in stable condition. Ghosh underwent surgery on his backbone at AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake.

“Dilip Ghosh responded well to the conservative treatment which was being administered. His vital parameters remained normal throughout. In view of the persistent residual subtle neurological deficit, the medical board decided to go for surgery. The surgery, called microdiscectomy, was done in the morning today by Dr. G R Vijaykumar. The surgery has been successful. His neurological as well as patient assessment parameters are within normal limits. He is recovering well and would be taking normal diet,” said a statement issued by the hospital.

The state BJP chief was admitted on Monday after he felt uneasiness at his residence in Kharagpur. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP national president Amit Shah enquired about his health while State Minister and TMC General Secretary Partha Chatterjee also visited him at the hospital on Tuesday. Hospital sources said that he will be discharged in the 2-3 days, but will have to be on bed rest for a month.

