TMC helping CPM grow to stop BJP in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

STATE BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of helping the CPM grow in the state in order to stop BJP’s rise in Bengal. Speaking to media persons in Bankura district, Ghosh said the BJP has done well in recent polls, which will benefit the party prospects in next year’s panchayat elections.

Sunday saw Trinamool winning the Sabang Assembly bypoll. While CPM emerged second after registering 41,989 votes, BJP bagged the third spot with 37,483 votes. However, BJP vote share was recorded as 18 per cent — a 15 per cent increase from the 2016 Assembly elections in Sabang.

“We have received more votes in constituencies where we did not have a good presence. In Sabang, we had registered 2.6 per cent votes in the 2016 elections and now, we have got 18 per cent of the votes. No other party has made such progress in the state,” said Ghosh.

Claiming that Trinamool is happy with CPM’s performance, he said: “The CPM has emerged second, which was important for the Trinamool. The ruling party is scared with the rise of BJP in West Bengal and is helping CPM grow in a bid to stop us.”

Taking on Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh alleged that on a number of occasions, the chief minister had held talks with the CPM leadership and asked them to stop its workers from joining the BJP. “She had met CPM leaders a number of times and offered them fish fry and pakoras. She asked them to stop their workers from defecting to BJP and expressed concerns about the Left’s organisational weakness in the state. So, they are trying to keep the CPM alive in Bengal. On the other hand, we are growing on our own strength and will continue to do to so in next year’s polls,” he said.

