Dilip Ghosh lying about educational credentials: Ashok Sarkar

Dilip Ghosh (File Photo) Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

Former BJP state committee member Ashok Sarkar on Wednesday filed an RTI with the Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Polytechnic in Jhargram, alleging BJP state president Dilip Ghosh lied about his educational qualifications. Sarkar has alleged that the information furnished by Ghosh in his affidavit for the Assembly election regarding his educational qualifications is false. The former BJP worker had left the party two months ago to protest “new members being given positions of authority in the party”.

The RTI application filed by Sarkar says Dilip Ghosh “has claimed of passing diploma from Jhargram Polytechnic college which was challenged, subsequently he then confirmed that he has passed from your institute that is Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Polytechnic”.

“I believe his educational credentials to be false. He has lied in his affidavit. First of all, he got the name of his own institute wrong. He has called it the Jhargram Polytechnic, whereas it is Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Polytechnic. How can you forget the name of the institute that you passed out from? If the information I receive from the RTI shows Ghosh never studied there, I will take it to the senior party leadership and file a court case against him so he loses his MLA seat,” he told The Indian Express.

Sarkar said Ghosh has been “oppressing” the old BJP guard in the state, and has been treating them badly. He further alleges that with the rise of membership in the BJP, many new members who joined from other parties have been given prime appointments.

“These people who have joined from Congress and CPM are suddenly being made office-bearers and vice-presidents in the party. The older workers are being treated badly. The BJP constitution says you need to serve at least 9 years as an active member before you can be made state vice-president. Ghosh is openly flouting party norms,” he said.