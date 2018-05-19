Dilip Ghosh: Jangalmahal will be Trinamool Congress free in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File)

Buoyed by its panchayat poll performance in Purulia and Jhargram districts, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that his party would turn Jangalmahal, which was once a Maoist belt, into a TMC-free area in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“I am from Jangalmahal area and I know very well that no development has taken place there. The condition of the people has not changed but (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee claims that people of Jangalmahal are smiling. I had appealed to the people to create a TMC-free Jangalmahal and the people have responded to my appeal. They have voted for us this time which was not enough. In 2019, there will be a TMC-free Jangalmahal,” Ghosh said during a news conference here.

In Purulia and Jhargram zilla parishads which fall under Jangalmahal area, the BJP opened its account and won 10 and 3 seats, respectively. However, the TMC won both the zilla parishads. Out of 1,921 gram panchayat seats in Purulia, TMC has won 838 seats while the BJP 644 seats. Out of 780 gram panchayat seats in Jhragram, TMC has won 373 seats while the BJP 329 seats.

“She (Mamata) is spreading lies by saying that BJP is colluding with the CPM, Congress and Maoists. We have seen who was with the Maoists. We have seen that she used to ride pillion in motorcycles rode by Maoists in Jangalmahal areas. Later she won the election and came to power but those Maoists are now lodged in jail. Maoist leader like Kishenji was killed and another leader Chhatradhar Mahato is in jail at present. People of the Jangalmahal areas have not forgotten this betrayal and have given their mandate through ballot papers. Now she is branding them as Maoists which is an insult to the people of Jangalmahal,” Ghosh said.

The BJP leader further claimed that a lot of TMC leaders and MLAs are keeping touch with him. “Yesterday (Thursday), chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that a lot of BJP workers and leaders are keeping in touch with her party. She does not keep in touch with her own party leaders and yet saying such things. However, a lot of TMC leaders and MLAs are keeping in touch with me. She herself is keeping in touch with Prime Minister Narenda Modi. She has also sought an appointment with him so that she can discuss personal matters with him. But Modi ji is not willing to meet her. She is disappointed,” he said.

Ghosh added, “Yesterday, she (Mamata) said that she was hurt after the honourable prime minister spoke about the Bengal poll violence. It should be the other away around and she must feel ashamed that the prime minister had to express his concern over the law and order situation in the state.” He also said that he has requested Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to look into their demand of imposing President’s rule in the state.

Reacting to Ghosh, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “He is speaking like a comedian. He is saying that a lot of TMC leaders are in touch with him. But I am saying that he is keeping in touch with me. The BJP wanted to foment trouble during the panchayat polls in the state to create a situation favourable for imposing President’s rule here. But it failed to achieve the target and that’s why crying foul.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App