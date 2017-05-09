Dilip Ghosh asks chief secy: Why did you attend ‘politically motivated’ administrative meet of CM

Dilip Ghosh (File photo) Dilip Ghosh (File photo)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday sent a letter to state Chief Secretary Basudeb Banerjee, asking him why he participated in a “politicised administrative meeting” chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently at Krishnanagar, where she had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On May 5, it was seen live on TV that you participated in a so called ‘Official Administrative Meeting’ held at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It was seen that the same administrative forum was used by Banerjee for political diatribe and political revelry on behalf of her party. During the meeting, she also shifted from the position of chief minister of the state to the position of the chairperson of ruling Trinamool Congress. On the said official administrative meeting, politically revengeful and terrible tirades were made against BJP. More importantly, the so called administrative meeting was used to disgrace the post of the Prime Minister of India,” read the letter, which was sent to the state Secretariat on Monday.

“Why you have become a party to a politically motivated gathering under the pretext of administrative meeting, despite being the senior most bureaucrat in the state? Why you did not along with IAS and IPS colleagues leave the meeting when blatant political attack was made publicly against the Prime Minister of the country and also against a political party?” read the letter.

Commenting on the development, Ghosh said: “It has become the practice in West Bengal to target the Centre in an administrative meeting. This is against the Constitution of the country. When a person is attacking the Prime Minister of the country from the dais of an administrative meeting, how can the bureaucrats remain present at such a meet? I have asked the state Chief Secretary to clarify his stand on this.”

When contacted, state Chief Secretary Basudeb Banerjee told The Indian Express: “I have not found anything like this yet. I have to check and find out, and only then can I comment.”

