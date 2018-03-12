Didi playing games over rural polls, says Babul Supriyo

The BJP MP from Asansol also indicated the polls would see tough competition. (File) The BJP MP from Asansol also indicated the polls would see tough competition. (File)

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and BJP MP Babul Supriyo said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is playing games over the upcoming rural polls and that his party will put up a resistance against political violence.

After addressing a party workers’ conference in Baraboni block of Asansol, Supriyo also expressed apprehension that the TMC will indulge in violence in during the panchayat polls.

“Didi (Mamata) is playing games over panchayat election. She is saying that polls might take place in April or May or June. Today, we want to send a message that our workers are ready for elections whenever they will be held. We have seen how panchayat elections were held during Left regime in the state and we know very well how it is going to be held this time. We are confident that there will be widespread political violence during the election,” Supriyo said Saturday evening.

The BJP MP from Asansol also indicated the polls would see tough competition. “Left had looted votes to stay in the power. The Trinamool is simply following in its footsteps. We will give a tough competition in panchayat polls. Our leader, Mukul Roy, has been given the responsibility to look after our party’s election activities and we are ready to put up a resistance against the poll violence,” Supriyo said.

