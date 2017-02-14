Demand scrapping of education Bill: Teachers to march to Assembly tomorrow

THE WEST Bengal College and University Teachers’ Association (WBCUTA) will organise a march to the Assembly on February 15 to demand the scrapping of West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Bill-2017, which was recently passed by the House.

The members of WBCUTA, who will start the march from College Square in Kolkata at 2 pm, has appealed to the education fraternity to participate. “We have decided to hit the streets to demand scrapping of the Bill. We are doing this to safeguard universities and colleges and to prevent interference of state government in functioning of educational institutions,” said WBCUTA general secretary Shrutinath Praharaj.

Expressing solidarity with WBCUTA, Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) assistant secretary Partha Pratim Rai said they would participate in the march. “The state government intends to interfere in not only the financial, but also the academic aspect of a university. The interference of the state government is not healthy for the functioning of any educational institution, and therefore, there is a need to organise a bigger movement to scrap the Bill,” he added.

Several teachers’ organisations, including WBCUTA and JUTA, had earlier objected to the Bill by saying the state government had compromised the autonomy of colleges and universities by making several changes to it.

In an earlier draft of the Bill, the state government has said only eminent educationists would be nominated as the president of college governing bodies. However, in the new Bill passed by the Assembly, the government has replaced “eminent educationists” with “person interested in education”.