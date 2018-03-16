Defacing bust reaction to what happened in Tripura, says Radical

Members of Radical at the press meet in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Members of Radical at the press meet in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Members of ultra-Left group ‘Radical’, which had allegedly defaced and blackened the bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Keoratala crematorium here recently, on Thursday said that they were against “iconoclasm”. Stating that defacing the bust was just a reaction to the pulling down of Vladimir Lenin’s statue in Tripura, convener of the group Abhishek Mukherjee said, “We want to make this very clear that we are totally against iconoclasm because we know that by breaking statues one cannot wipe out the ideology. We are even critical about the iconoclastic movement that sprang up­ during the Naxalite movement in the 70s.”

“But here we would like to raise a couple of points. There could hardly be any comparison between social reformers like Vidyasagar and (Raja) Rammohan Roy on the one hand and Syama Prasad on the other. The former personalities dedicated their lives for social welfare and peace, but Syama Prasad’s accomplishments were diametrically opposite. His political abode, the Hindu Mahasabha, not only remained indifferent towards the freedom movement but also opposed the Quit India movement tooth and nail.”

Mukherjee and six other members of the group were arrested following defacing of Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s bust. They were later released on bail. “It was just a reaction to the destruction of Lenin’s statue in Tripura. We only wanted to send a message that we do not support the pulling down of statues,” he added.

