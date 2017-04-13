Declare amount spent to defend accused in Narada, Saradha cases: Congress to govt

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) sent a letter to State Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Wednesday, requesting him to declare how much money the state has spent to fight court cases involving state ministers and ruling party MPs. A copy of the letter has been sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well. “We have been witnessing the trend of unnecessary expenses incurred by the state government in connection with issues not directly concerned with the government, but with court cases involving ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Assembly and officials,” read the letter.

“The state government engaged reputed lawyers by paying exorbitantly high fees. The expenditure in the Saradha scam case was reportedly Rs 11 crore or so. Similarly in the Narada case, the state government incurred infructuous expenditure for engaging eminent lawyers in the Supreme Court,” as per the letter.

“We would request you to kindly declare the expenditure of the state government in the Saradha scam and Narada sting tapes case,” the letter read. Speaking to The Indian Express, CLP leader and Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan said, “The Saradha and Narada cases were not lodged against the state government. Then why did the government spend public money to fight those cases? The government has to provide the details of the expenditure, which was incurred to fight these cases.”

