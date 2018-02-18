Daspur extortion case: Third cop arrested, Bharati Ghosh’s husband gets interim bail

Friday’s arrest was made in connection with a compliant lodged by gold trader Chandan Majhi, who had accused several police officers in West Midnapore of extortion and cheating. (Representational Image) Friday’s arrest was made in connection with a compliant lodged by gold trader Chandan Majhi, who had accused several police officers in West Midnapore of extortion and cheating. (Representational Image)

THE CID has arrested a third police officer for his alleged involvement in an extortion case lodged at Daspur in West Midnapore district, in which former district SP Bharati Ghosh is an accused. Assistant Sub-Inspector Debashis Das was arrested on Friday from West Midnapore. A police officer said that at the time of the alleged incident of extortion, Das was the motor transport officer of Jhargram district. Ghosh was then handling the additional charge of Jhargram.

The day also saw Ghosh’s husband MAV Raju being granted interim bail till March 15 by the Alipore court in connection with the case. Friday’s arrest was made in connection with a compliant lodged by gold trader Chandan Majhi, who had accused several police officers in West Midnapore of extortion and cheating. This is the fifth arrest in the case, two among whom are police officers. On February 9, then officer in-charge Chitta Pal of Ghatal police station and circle inspector of the area, Subhankar De, were arrested. Earlier, Bimal Ghorai, a gold trader, and Raj Mangal Singh — caretaker of a Kolkata building where Ghosh has flats — were arrested.

Earlier this month, the CID raided the premises of 12 police officers considered close to Ghosh as part of its probe and claimed to have recovered Rs 60 lakh cash, 2 kg gold and several land and property deeds. Later, other properties, allegedly belonging to Ghosh and her husband, were also raided.

The CID, which has claimed to have recovered Rs 2.4 crore in cash, liquor and “government documents”, has procured arrest warrants for Ghosh and her guard Sujit Mondal.

