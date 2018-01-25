Darjeeling violence: CID arrests man from Bagdogra

The CID on Wednesday arrested one person from Bagdogra for his alleged involvement in Darjeeling violence.

DIG (CID- Operations) Nishat Parvej said Dawa Sherpa, a resident of Alipurduar, was arrested in connection with attacking Sadar police station while taking out a procession with the body of Darjeeling resident Tasi Bhutia. 29-year-old Bhutia allegedly fell victim to retaliatory police firing on July 7 last year during Darjeeling shutdown for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

“Dawa Sherpa of Lower Birbity, Birpara, Alipuduar was arrested by CID today in connection with Sadar Police station case,” Parvej said. He was also wanted in other cases related to Darjeeling agitation, said police officers.

Bhutia, a GNLF supporter, had died in Sonada with a bullet wound on his forehead. The GNLF had accused the police of shooting him, an allegation dismissed by the police. Bhutia, had gone to buy medicines for his brother around 11 pm when he came in front of a convoy of security vehicles and was allegedly shot dead by police. Irate protesters had then set the Sadar police station on fire.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App