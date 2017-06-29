Darjeeling unrest on day 15: Army withdrawn, Gorkhaland parties meet today

ON Day 15 of an indefinite shutdown enforced by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in north Bengal hills against the state government’s, the Indian Army on Wednesday confirmed that its forces have been withdrawn from Darjeeling. In a statement issued today, the Army’s Eastern Command said: “Army has been derequisitioned from Darjeeling and adjacent areas on June 24. The troops are not deployed in aid of civil administration any more.” Paramilitary forces such as the CRPF continue to patrol the area. On Wednesday, things appeared calm on the eve of a meeting involving all pro-Gorkhaland Hill parties.

Protesters had taken to the streets on June 9, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held her first Cabinet meeting in the hills, agitating against the state government’s decision to make Bengali language mandatory in schools — the protests later took the shape of a demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland. The state government called for the Army the same evening.

On Wednesday, several smaller rallies were taken out by schoolchildren, demanding a separate state. Internet services continued to remain suspended — Darjeeling District Magistrate Joyshree Dasgupta has extended the ban until June 30.

In her order, Dasgupta said that the “situation of emergency continues”, whereby “unsubstantiated information is being circulated in some sections of the media” with the intent to inflaming emotions and “provoking the public in to violence”.

The order has affected students in the hills, who have been unable to fill up college admission forms, as the process is mostly done online.

Yuden Tamang, 19, from St Joseph’s college in Darjeeling, said she is trying to apply for a Bachelors course in Economics at North Bengal University in Siliguri. “I live in Rangbull, which is 12 km from Darjeeling. I have had no internet. The admission deadline is June 30. So I walked to Darjeeling town yesterday, one shop had internet for a few hours during the day. I used WhatsApp to send my details to my brother, who is in Siliguri,” said Yuden, adding that she is “not really interested” in the Gorkhaland movement.

A group of young professionals in neighbouring Sikkim have set up a group — “Concerned Citizens of Sikkim” — along with a toll-free number to help such students. The group works out of an empty classroom at Neil Tara Academy in central Gangtok, a private school owned by Navraj Tiwari.

