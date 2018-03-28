Dare BJP’s Dilip Ghosh to a fight… will break his nose: Minister

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Files) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Files)

North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh has challenged state BJP president Dilip Ghosh for a one-on-one fight, claiming that he would break his wrists in just “two minutes.”

The remarks come from the minister a day after Ghosh was seen wielding a sword at a Ram Navami rally in West Midnapore’s Kharagpur — his Assembly constituency. On Monday, he was booked under non-bailable sections of the IPC at Kharagpur Town police station.

Speaking to reporters late Monday, minister Ghosh said: “Ghosh is wielding sticks and showing off how strong he is. But, I can fight with him with one arm. It will not take me more than two-and-half minutes to break both his wrists. I will break his back in three minutes. I am challenging him to fight with me. I will show him who is stronger and I will defeat him. If he is not willing to fight with sticks then I am ready for wrestling too. If he is ready for boxing, then I will also break his nose, eyes and face.”

Reacting to the minister’s statements on Tuesday, Dilip Ghosh said that he is not perturbed by such comments. “They are scared to see the rise of the BJP in the state and that’s why saying such things,” he said.

