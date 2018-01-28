CU poor results : University student found hanging after failing to clear Part I BSc exam

The deceased has been identified as Parna Dutta The deceased has been identified as Parna Dutta

A second-year student of New Alipore College under Calcutta University (CU) has committed suicide after failing to clear her Part I BSc examination, said police. The deceased has been identified as Parna Dutta, a student of Zoology (Honours). Sources in the police said Parna, a resident of Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas, had come to know about her result on Thursday.

“When she returned home, her mother wanted to know the result. She told her mother that Internet wasn’t working. One of her friends then informed her mother that she didn’t clear her papers. In the evening, she was found hanging. It is alleged that since she had already begun her second-year studies, it was tough for her to cope with the failure,” said a police officer.

Parna was supposed to appear for a test on January 29 for the second year course and just four days before that she found out that she had failed in the first year exams. Her family has alleged that if the results were out on time, she could have at least not attended second-year classes, sources said.

The BA and BSc Part 1 results of Calcutta University were declared on Thursday. A total of 79,668 students had appeared in both BA and BSc, out of which only 38,213 students had cleared the exams. In BA, only 43 per cent students managed to pass, while last year 69 per cent students had cleared the exams. In BSc, 71 per cent students passed the examination in comparison to 75 per cent last year, officials said.

Calcutta University had introduced a new rule in 2016 under which an Honours student needed to clear all Honours papers along with at least one general paper, while general students needed to qualify in two papers out of three. Before 2016, Honours students were only required to pass the Honours papers and general students needed to clear only one paper.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee will hold a meeting with officials of Calcutta University in Bikas Bhavan on Monday to know what went wrong with Part I results this year. “At times implementation of new policies affects the system. I have called a meeting with the registrar and other officials of CU to know why so many students have failed,” he told a TV channel.

