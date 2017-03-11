CS Karnan on SC warrant against him: ‘Targeted for being a Dalit, unconstitutional’ 

C S Karnan in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta C S Karnan in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta

CALCUTTA HIGH Court Justice C S Karnan on Friday claimed that the bailable warrant issued against him in a contempt case by the Supreme Court was “unconstitutional”, and that he was being targeted for being a Dalit. He also sought a CBI probe into the alleged abuse of power by Supreme Court. Addressing mediapersons at his residence in Kolkata, Justice Karnan said the SC has “no locus standi” to issue a bailable warrant against a sitting judge. “I am being targeted as I am a Dalit. This is a caste issue. The order has been deliberately issued against me. This is an attempt to ruin my life. The bailable warrant issued today… will be stayed. They have no locus standi to issue a warrant against me. It is unconstitutional,” he said.

His reaction came after a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar issued a bailable warrant against Justice Karnan earlier in the day, directing his presence before the court on March 31 in a contempt case.

Justice Karnan, in January, had named “20 corrupt judges”, seeking probe against them to curb “high corruption” in the judiciary. The letter had invited contempt proceedings against him.

Justice Karnan on Friday also issued an “order” of registration of a case under Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989 on Chief Justice of India Justice J S Khehar and six other judges. He signed the “order” in front of the mediapersons, directing the CBI to “register, investigate and file a report before the appropriate court of law under Article 226 read with Section 482 CrPC to prevent abuse of process of any court…”

In the same order, he added: “I further direct the secretary generals of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to place the entire facts of the case before the Speaker for appropriate inquiry under the Judges’ Enquiry Act.”

“Consequently I ask the President of India to recall the bailable warrant illegally issued by the Supreme Court today against me and lift non-work allotment ban of portfolio allocation,” he said. Apart from the Chief Justice of India, Justice Karnan issued “orders” for registering the case against justices Dipak Mishra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Kurian Joseph besides Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

Asked whether it was appropriate for a sitting judge to talk to the media on this issue, Justice Karnan said, “It is a national issue. It should reach the people. Let there be transparency. What’s the secret? Nobody takes a suo motu warrant against a sitting judge.”

Justice Karnan claimed that only Parliament has the power to initiate action against a sitting high court judge by way of an impeachment motion. The contempt action against him “is erroneous and has been wilfully and wantonly passed with malafide intention”. He observed that “no contempt either civil or criminal can be initiated against a sitting high court judge under sections 2(c), 12 and 14 of the Contempt of Courts Act or under Article 20 of the Constitution.”

He added that “only a motion of impeachment can be initiated against a sitting judge of the higher judiciary before the Parliament after due enquiry under the Judges’ Enquiry Act”.