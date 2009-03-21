CRZA comes up with plan for Mandarmoni

The Coastal Regulatory Zone Authority (CRZA) on Friday filed an affidavit before the Calcutta High Court that a management plan had been prepared for Mandarmoni,a popular sea resort near Digha in East Midnapore,to save it from pollution.

In 2007,a social organisation had filed a PIL alleging that hotels and resorts were being constructed at Mandarmoni violating a notification issued by the CRZA in 1991. After series of hearings,the HC in its February 28 order had banned any further construction at Mandarmani and directed the CRZA to file an affidavit on the present status of Mandarmani.

Advocate Jayanta Mitra,the counsel of hotel-owners,pleaded on Friday that the document attached with the affidavit talks about the management plan. Mitra also wanted to know if the state government was aware of the fact that the CRZA had prepared such a plan.

Advocate General Bolai Roy had earlier informed the court that the sea beach at Mandarmani was damaged due to the construction of hotels and resorts. The local panchayat had given permission for the construction of hotels and resorts.

The case will come up for hearing next month.

