Cricketer Mohammed Shami ‘threatened’ over parking brawl, three arrested

Cricketer Mohammed Shami (Source: File) Cricketer Mohammed Shami (Source: File)

Three persons were held for allegedly threatening cricketer Mohammed Shami and his wife over an altercation related to parking of vehicles outside their residence in Jadavpur area of south Kolkata. The accused – Jayant Sarkar, Swapan Sarkar and Shiva Pramanik – were granted bail on Monday.

Sources said on Saturday, Shami and his wife, Hasin Jahan, were returning home when they found three cars parked outside their house. While Shami was asking the car owners to remove the vehicles, a man on a motorcycle suddenly got into an argument with Shami and his caretaker because of the delay in removing the vehicles. The man, yet to be identified, allegedly abused Shami, they added.

“The man kept knocking on our car’s window and used abusive language. We wanted to avoid him, and hence came back home. But after 10 minutes, our caretaker came running to our house, saying he was manhandled by a gang of youths. After some time, some men reached our flat and kept banging on the doors continuously. Shami wanted to go out, but we didn’t allow him. We informed police, but they ran away before officers reached. We had been disturbed several times earlier also,” Jahan said.

Police sources said that they had received a complaint from Shami’s family.

