Kolkata: CPM zonal member killed, party claims TMC behind crime

A CPM zonal committee member was killed in Mathurapur, under Lalpur gram panchayat of South-24 Parganas, Wednesday night. Salauddin Haldar (55) was attacked by people on a motorbike at about 7.45 pm. According to police sources, the assailants had first shot him twice at point blank range, and then stabbed him multiple times. Locals then rushed him to Joynagar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Haldar’s family has lodged an FIR naming seven people, but none have been arrested yet. “We have received a complaint; a murder case has been started,” SP (Kakdwip) Tathagata Basu told The Indian Express. Following the incident, Haldar’s supporters took out a procession, demanding immediate action. They did not initially allow police to take the body. Later, around 2.30 am, police took the body.

Police sources said atleast four to five people with arms had planned his murder. “He has been killed by Trinamool-backed goons. He had received death threats, and had gone to Mathurapur police station to lodge a complaint. Police had refused to take the complaint, and had instead threatened to frame him under false charges,” CPM general secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said.

However, Mathurapur police officers have denied all allegations against them. “This is not correct. Police were not approached for any formal complaint alleging life threat,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

