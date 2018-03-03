CPM will decide on amendments to draft poll resolution

At its four-day state conference that begins on March 5, the West Bengal CPM will decide on whether to send amendments to the draft party resolution that calls for defeating the NDA in the 2019 General Elections by allying with secular and democratic forces but without the Congress.

The draft political resolution will be put to vote during the 22nd CPM Party Congress in Hyderabad next month. The West Bengal unit was keen on an electoral alliance with the Congress keeping in view the political situation in the state where its electoral performance alone had been consistently poor. In last few bypolls in the state, the BJP had emerged second to the Trinamool. Congress, meanwhile, has been advocating for an alliance with the CPM to remain a strong force in the state.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury had earlier failed to convince the party Central Committee (CC), the highest policymaking body of the party, to agree to an understanding with the Congress. In his last visit to Kolkata, however, he asked the West Bengal CPM to send amendments on draft political resolution.

“This week our party general secretary openly asked us to send amendments to the draft political resolution to the central committee. All is not lost and our state committee will discuss this in the upcoming state party conference. There we shall discuss whether to send amendments to the draft political resolution,” said a CPM state secretariat member. He added that a lot will depend on the outcome of Assembly election results Tripura where the party is hoping to remain in power.

