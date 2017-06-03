CPM suspends Ritabrata Banerjee for ‘lavish’ lifestyle

Ritabrata Banerjee has been suspended from the CPM forr three months on Friday after the state leadership received complaints regarding the Rajya Sabha MP’s “lavish” lifestyle. Ritabrata Banerjee has been suspended from the CPM forr three months on Friday after the state leadership received complaints regarding the Rajya Sabha MP’s “lavish” lifestyle.

CPM LEADER Ritabrata Banerjee was suspended from the party for three months on Friday after the state leadership received complaints regarding the Rajya Sabha MP’s “lavish” lifestyle.

The decision to suspend him was taken during a two-day CPM state committee meeting, which concluded on Friday. The party also set up a three-member internal inquiry committee, which will look the allegations and submit a report by September 2.

“We have received a lot of complaints regarding his lifestyle and based on them, the party suspended him for three months. The three-member committee will submit a report within three months. If the allegations turn out to be true, the party will take further action against him. If not, the suspension will be withdrawn,” said a CPM leader on the condition of anonymity.

CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra declined to comment on the development. “I will not speak on our internal matters. I reserve my right not to speak on internal matters of our party. Only in case of public censure of a party leader or expulsion from the party, we come out with a statement,” Mishra said. Despite repeated attempts, Banerjee was not available for comment.

This is not the first time that Banerjee has been in the limelight for wrong reasons.Earlier, the party had cautioned Banerjee after it was learnt that he had written to the employer of a CPM member because he had questioned the MP for using gadgets like Apple watch and Mont Blanc pen. Banerjee, however, had denied complaining to the party worker’s employer.

