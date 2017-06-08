CPM councillor in Kasba alleges bomb attack by TMC ‘goons’

CPM councillor Annapurna Das on Wednesday alleged that “Trinamool Congress-backed goons” had hurled bombs outside her house at Kasba on Tuesday night. The councillor ward 91 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation claimed that the “goons” have been terrorising locals since June 5 and repeated complaints to the police had yielded no result.

“Last night, they hurled two bombs outside my house to terrorise me, as I have been vocal about the violence in the area,” Das said. On Wednesday morning, she got an FIR lodged against Kanu Mondal and Pradip Haldar — allegedly close to Trinamool — at the Kasba police station.

Following this, police have seized the bombs and started an investigation. No one has been arrested yet. Claiming that the police have been acting at the behest of Trinamool, local CPM leader Subhajit Bhattacharya said: “They will not arrest the culprits, as they are close to the ruling party. These anti-socials have been terrorising locals and police have not taken any action against them.”

