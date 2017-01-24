CPI(ML) Red Star leader goes missing from Kolkata: Was on way to Bhangar; cops deny role, will investigate

The Kolkata Police on Monday said it was investigating a missing person complaint filed by CPI(ML) Red Star, almost 24 hours after it lost contact with its general secretary K N Ramachandran. The group claimed police had picked up Ramachandran soon after he arrived in Kolkata by train from Lucknow on Sunday. Police have denied the claim. Ramachandran was to lead a party central committee team on Tuesday to meet families of two persons who died during the Bhangar agitation, against land acquisition for a power project, on January 17.

According to an official statement issued by CPI(ML) Red Star: “Comrade K N Ramachandran, General Secretary, CPI (ML) Red Star, reached Howrah railway station by around 5 pm on January 22, 2017. He has been missing since then. All attempts to contact comrade K N Ramachandran over his mobile phone are in vain.’’

It claimed Ramachandran had made a call to the party state secretary soon after arriving in Kolkata. “I received a call from him at 5.31 pm yesterday,’’ said Pradeep Singh Thakur, party state secretary. After that, he said, repeated attempts to get in touch with Ramachandran proved futile. “After one-and-a-half hours, we panicked. He had not reached Rashbehari, and did not pick calls. At first we thought maybe his phone had been stolen. But if that were the case, he would go to police. Then we thought he may have met with an accident.” He said party volunteers searched for him in hospitals in vain.

“He is familiar with the city, so he can’t get lost. Our only conclusion was that he must have been picked up by the state police. The Trinamool government would do anything to break the agitation at Bhangar,’’ said Thakur.

“Comrade travelled from Lucknow to Howrah to declare solidarity with the people and the CPI (ML) Red Star comrades who are heroically resisting super imposition of a power grid by Mamata Government at Bhangar in South-24 Parganas district of W.Bengal,” the party statement read. “We suspect the involvement of Mamata’s notorious Special Police in comrade’s missing. We demand the Mamata Government unconditionally produce Comrade KN Ramachandran immediately. We appeal to the communists, progressive democratic forces and like-minded people for their wholehearted solidarity and support at this critical juncture.’’

At a press conference earlier on Monday, Kolkata DGP Surajit Kaur Purakayastha did not comment on the matter. Later, Vishal Garg, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) told The Indian Express: “Yes, he is missing. We have lodged a missing diary as per the complaint lodged by the party members of the person concerned. All necessary action is being taken as per law.”

The CPI(ML) Red Star will now protest in Sealdah, where they will demand the immediate and unconditional release of Ramachandran.

The CPI(ML) Red Star emerged after the CPI(ML), under Kanu Sanyal, split in 2009.

“Red Star was not a part of this Bhangar andolan to begin with. But on November 4, six protesters were picked up by the police – three women and three men – from Kamrai village. We went to support the people against police oppression,” said Thakur. Since the January 17 violence, police have picked up and charged 36 people. “Out of these, 10 were Red Star cadre members.”

Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) Kolkata chapter is also assisting the party.

“We contacted DC (North) and Lalbazar (Kolkata Police Headquarters), they denied picking up Ramachandran and said they had know knowledge about it. That leaves the Special Police Force (SPF) — but there is no reason for them to pick him up,’’ said Dheeraj Sengupta, secretary, APDR (Kolkata).

He added that Red Star cadre inside Bhangar were safe.

“But that is because the police are unable to enter Bhangar. The villager residents have blocked all roads. There is only a small force right outside Bhangar at Kanchipur police station. Till January 16, everything was normal. And then suddenly, out of the blue, the police picked up a boy without any reason. His family was not informed. The residents got agitated and that’s how the violence spread,” said Sengupta.