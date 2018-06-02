CPI(ML) leader brought to Bhangar residents protest his arrest, barricade roads

CPI(ML) Red Star leader Alik Chakraborty (File photo) CPI(ML) Red Star leader Alik Chakraborty (File photo)

Residents of Bhangar, including children, on Friday took out rallies and blocked roads, protesting the arrest of CPI(ML) Red Star leader Alik Chakraborty, who was brought to Kolkata on a four-day transit remand from Odisha.

He is currently lodged in Baruipur police station. and will be produced before the local court on Saturday.

Chakraborty was arrested from Maitri Vihar Colony near Kalinga Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he had gone for treatment — he reportedly suffers from Crohn’s disease (chronic inflammation and irritation in the digestive tract).

Speaking to The Indian Express, JJPOBRC leader Mirza Hassan said, “We will continue to protest. Since 7.30 pm yesterday, we started protesting and withdrew the road blockade in the evening due to Ramzan. We will stage a demonstration outside court tomorrow. On June 4, a massive protest rally will be organized in Kolkata, where everyone from Bhangar will take part. Alik Chakraborty has been falsely charged under UAPA Act and he must be released unconditionally. We will continue our battle.”

The road blockade affected movement on the Haroa Road in Paddapukur and Machchibhanga areas for hours. Sources said locals also set tyres and logs ablaze.

On Friday afternoon, leftist outfits also took out a rally from Natunhati to Shyamanagar to protest against Chakraborty’s arrest.

CPM leader Shyamal Chakraborty, who was part of the rally, said, “Speaking against the government doesn’t mean the person can be charged under UAPA Act. If a person is against TMC’s policy, it doesn’t mean that he is anti-national. People have full right to protest. TMC also opposes BJP isn’t it?”

Police sources said a strong force was deployed in the evening to clear roads and maintain peace in the area. The police claimed that Chakraborty was involved in several cases and said the matter would be decided in court.

“The situation is under control in Bhangar. Till now, there is no news of any violence as such. Roads have been cleared by now and there is no news of any protests at this time,” said a police officer.

Police sources further said it was keeping tabs on people who are trying to create trouble in the area.

The Red Star leader is a core member of the Jomi Jibika Poribesh O Bastutantra Rakhsa Committee (JJPOBRC), which is spearheading the protest against the construction of a power sub-station in Bhangar.

The protests in Bhangar had turned violent in January, when two locals had died allegedly due to police fire. The police, however, have maintained that some “outsiders” had opened fire.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App