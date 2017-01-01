CPI(M) takes a backseat in national politics

Once a pivotal force in uniting the opposition against the Centre, CPI(M) with its depleted strength is now just a shadow of its former self as it helplessly watches Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee take on its role against BJP. CPI(M) led by its patriarchs Harkishen Singh Surjeet and Jyoti Basu had played a pivotal role in the formation of the V P Singh government in 1989, the United Front government in 1996 and the Congress led UPA-I government in 2004.

In all these governments CPI(M) had not only provided outside support but also acted as glue which held together various regional and national parties. But that is a thing of the past and the present day CPI(M) neither has the strength nor the leadership to play a major role in national politics.

“Yes it is true that on several occasions it was the Left which played a major role in bringing the opposition forces together. But presently with the strength we have in Parliament and our organisational capability, it is not possible for us to play that role. It will not be possible until and unless we have revived and rectified our lacunae,” CPI(M) Politburo member Hannan Mollah told PTI. During the United Front rule in 1996 and the one by UPA-I in 2004, CPI(M)-led Left Front had 52 and 60 seats in Lok Sabha respectively. During the V P Singh government in 1989 LF had 52 seats in the Lok Sabha.

But the number of its MPs in the Lok Sabha in 2014 was a vastly reduced 11. “Earlier we were in a commanding position with more than 50 seats. But now the Left is a very minuscule force and with this strength you can’t dream of play a major role,” Mollah said candidly.

With CPI(M)’s loss of control over the once impregnable red bastion in West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha, the party is now fast losing importance in national politics. A senior CPI(M) leader, however, said it is not only a matter of numbers. The present party leadership also lacks the charisma of Harkishan Singh Surjeet and Jyoti Basu.

“Both Surjeet and Jyoti Basu had an acceptability across the board. Be it Left, Right or the Centre, they had this charisma that if they said something everybody would ponder over it. But our present leadership neither has that vision nor that charisma,” the CPI(M) leader said on the condition of anonymity.

Basu was even offered prime ministership in 1996, but his party declined, a decision that was later dubbed as an ‘historic blunder’ by him.