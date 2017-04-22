Court should not interfere with Muslim personal laws: JAMAAT-e-Islami Hind, West Bengal

JAMAAT-e-Islami Hind leader JAMAAT-e-Islami Hind leader

THE JAMAAT-e-Islami Hind, West Bengal, on Friday spoke in favour of Muslim personal laws and said the court should not interfere with the fundamental rights of the community. The outfit also opposed the idea of Uniform Civil Code and supported the stand taken by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on triple talaq.

“Following the Sharia law is our fundamental right and we should be permitted to exercise those rights. We appeal to the court not to interfere with the Muslim personal law,” said the group’s state president Md Nooruddin.

Commenting on the idea of banning triple talaq, he said, “We think the option of talaq should be available to people. Sometimes separation is necessary if the relationship between couples is not working out. Separation is a social issue and it must be resolved socially. If the court interferes with such issues concerning the family then families would be ruined.”

The outfit’s secretary Masihur Rahman said that they would launch a campaign from April 23 to May 7 across the country to raise awareness about Muslim personal laws.

“During the campaign, we will hold symposium, seminar and public meetings to raise awareness about Muslim personal laws. We support the stand taken by All India Muslim Personal Law Board on triple talaq and we are against the implementation of Uniform Civil Code,” Rahman said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now