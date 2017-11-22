Court bars Mukul Roy from making further statements linking Abhishek Banerjee to Biswa Bangla

BJP leader Mukul Roy (File) BJP leader Mukul Roy (File)

An ALIPURDUAR court on Tuesday passed an interim injunction order against BJP leader Mukul Roy, stopping him from making any further statements linking Trinamool Congress MP and the chief minister’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, to Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation — a company owned by the West Bengal government — and Jago Bangla Media Private Limited, which publishes the Trinamool mouthpiece.

In a rally on November 10, soon after he left Trinamool Congress to join the BJP, Roy had alleged that the recently-held FIFA Under-17 World Cup matches were not organised by the state government but by Biswa Bangla, which he claimed was privately owned by Abhishek — the Diamond Harbour MP. He had also claimed that Jago Bangla Media Private Limited is owned by Abhishek.

Civil Judge (senior division) Indranil Chatterjee passed an interim injunction order “restraining and prohibiting” Roy from making any statement regarding “Abhishek Banerjee, connecting him to Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation Limited and Jaago Bangla Media Private Limited or any other body or organisation with which he does not have any traceable and valid link’’, till December 14.

In its observations, the court said that Abhishek should be a shareholder and board member while it did not find any relationship between him and Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation and Jaago Bangla Media Limited. It also did not find Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation to have its registered offices at the premises claimed by Roy, the court added.

It further observed that neither the “master data” of Biswa Bangla nor that of Jaago Bangla Media Limited, which display the names of the directors of the companies, show any link to Abhishek. Therefore, the “statements made by the respondent are made on mere conjectures and surmises”, the court said.

On November 10, referring to Biswa Bangla, Roy had said: “Eta ekta company aar er maaliker naam hoche Abhishek Banerjee (This is a company and its owner’s name is Abhishek Banerjee).”

“Tarpor Trinamool bole Jaago Bangla. Ei je kagoj dichi, Jaago Bangla, eta ekta company, aar er malik Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool talks of Jaago Bangla. Jaago Bangla is a company and its owner’s name is Abhishek Banerjee),” he had claimed. He had also alleged that Abhishek supplied all logos, posters, pamphlets and leaflets, handbills and printed material used by the party. Abhishek, in turn, had sent a legal notice to Roy.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App