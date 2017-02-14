Couple attacked in Kalighat: Police team sent to Delhi to retrieve absconding suspect

Outside Purbasha in Kolkata. Partha Paul Outside Purbasha in Kolkata. Partha Paul

A police team on Monday left for New Delhi to bring an accused, Dipak Singh, to Kolkata for allegedly trying to murder a businessman and his wife in Howrah on Saturday. Narendra Jain and his wife Sarala were allegedly stabbed by their relative, Roshanlal Bhardia, at their multi-storied apartment in Kalighat. The couple were found by their neighbours in critical condition, and admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The next day, the main accused in the case, Roshanlal Bhardia, was found dead in a hotel at Golabari in Howrah, where he had allegedly stayed with Singh to evade arrest. Police suspect that Singh was Bhardia’s accomplice in the attack on the couple. His role in Bhardia’s subsequent death is unclear, said a police officer. “Delhi RPF had detained Dipak Singh from Purva Express. A team has been sent to Delhi to bring back the accused. Investigation is on,” Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg said.

Police sources said Singh was traced by scrutinising his cellphone details. Police said CCTV footage at Mahaveer Lounge in Goldbari showed that Singh had accompanied Bhardia to the hotel. He was then seen leaving the hotel around 3.45 am. Police said the hotel staff checked on Bhardia when he didn’t respond to their calls. The staff found the door locked, and informed the police.

“The man was frothing at the mouth. Preliminary report says he was poisoned. But whether it is suicide or homicide is being investigated. The door was auto-locked; the name of the second accused wasn’t mentioned in the hotel register. An unnatural death case has been registered. We have got some leads, on the basis of which we are investigating,” a senior Howrah (North) police officer said.