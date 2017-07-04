Couple among three held for ‘child trafficking’

(Representational photo) (Representational photo)

Kolkata Police had on Sunday arrested a couple in connection with an international child trafficking case, police said Monday. Police sources said three persons, including the couple, were held based on a tip-off from a reliable source. The couple allegedly trafficked minor girls using the identity documents of their twin daughters. “Sajid Khan Pathan (40) of Collin Lane, Park Street, has been arrested with wife Parveen (35).

Another person, Asad Omar (41) of Taltala, has also been nabbed. Sajid and Parveen have twin daughters. They used to fabricate identity documents of minor girls to resemble their daughters, and also used passports of their daughters to traffic those girls in batches of two to USA and Mexico,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg. As per sources, the couple would travel from India to USA and Mexico with minor girls and return without them.

They have allegedly made three such trips in the last year, and are suspected to have trafficked six girls roughly between 14 and 15 years of age. The third accused, Asad, had allegedly “convinced” minor girls to accompany the couple abroad by promising jobs, vacations and so on, an officer said. “They (the couple) forged immigration stamps on their daughters’ passports to certify that they had ‘returned’ to the country,” he added. Police have seized 20 Indian passports, visas to other countries, mobile phones and a laptop from the accused. They were produced before a Bankshall court and remanded to police custody till July 11, said police. Sources said officers suspect more people of being involved, and are probing the case further.

