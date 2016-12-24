Cops step up security in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police will soon set in place additional security arrangements until Christmas celebrations are over, to prevent any untoward incidents. Around 2,500 additional officers will be pressed into service on Christmas Eve. Police pickets will be installed at locations like churches, metro stations and the zoo. Eleven watchtowers and 15 assistance booths will be set up, while 10 deputy commissioners will patrol in and around Park Street area from 4 pm to 11 pm. Reserve forces and disaster management teams will also be kept ready.

“We are enforcing an extra layer of surveillance. Foolproof security arrangements have been made to thwart any untoward incident,” said a senior officer. Police personnel will be present at almost all crucial areas and crossroads, and the detective department will be monitoring the overall situation. A “special plan” has been chalked out for handling crowds, and regular traffic updates will be provided on social media.

Like every year, a grand carnival has been organised at Park Street, which has already started to pull in crowds.