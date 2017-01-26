Cops made me delete FB post, said it was sensitive: Krishanu Mitra

The spokesperson for BJP’s state unit was allegedly made to delete a Facebook post by city police on Monday, on grounds that it was “sensitive” and could create a “law and order problem”. The incident created ripples in the party, which said that the police “only react when the government’s rival is involved”. Krishanu Mitra’s post, put up on the social networking site on January 23 and deleted hours later, was allegedly related to a blockade and protests by “Hindus” in Metiabruz area.

“Several places in Khiderpore and Metiabruz are under blockade by local Hindus opposing the repeated instances of desecration of Hindu temples in and around these places. Early this morning locals found beef chunks thrown inside the two local temples. As per latest report protest going on at the several places in the Khiderpore, Metiabruz area (sic),” said the Facebook post, which also included videos of the alleged blockade. The same evening, Mitra was allegedly summoned by police over phone, and asked to delete the post.

“I received a call from Sinthee police station officials, who told me to appear before them as early as possible. As a good citizen, I went to the police station with my lawyer. There, I was told that my Facebook post and videos were sensitive and they requested me to delete it. I was taken aback because the video was about a road blockage. However, as a citizen I felt I should abide by the law, so I deleted it. But I am still clueless as to why was my post was so objectionable for police in a state where an imam issued a fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and no action was taken,” Mitra told The Indian Express. “It’s good that they are monitoring social networking sites, but they must do it without any partiality and maintain the credibility of the police,” he added.

Defending Mitra, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told The Indian Express, “It was an actual incident shared on Facebook. The police believed it may trigger anger, create problems, so he was asked to delete it. We have no problem with that, but the point is police never react or take action against people backed by the government. In an open press conference, the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid had issued a fatwa against the prime minister, but the police took no action. Wasn’t that sensitive? The police only react when the government’s rival is involved.”

When contacted, local police were tight-lipped on the matter. However, sources in the force said that posts put up on Facebook and other social networking sites were being “closely monitored” by state police. “We have been ordered to keep a hawk’s eye on mischief mongers. Anyone can share anything personal, but the moment it’s objectionable, we will take action,” said an officer.