Cooch Behar: Seven of family killed as SUV falls into pond

Seven members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a pond in Cooch Behar early on Saturday. The accident took place near Jiranpur bazaar in Tupamari police station area when the victims were returning from a wedding, police said.

The deceased were residents of Bhetaguri area of Cooch Behar. “The victims were coming from Bhetaguri when the driver (one of the deceased) lost control and the SUV fell into the pond and drowned. All the bodies were recovered today (Saturday) morning,” said a police officer.

The deceased were identified as Sadhan Saha (36), Gopal Saha (32), Nishita Saha (5), Balaram Saha (45), Subrata Saha (28), Gopal Deb (42) and Bapi Burman (22).

In another accident in Siliguri, 31 people were injured when a truck and a police van collided head-on with each other. The injured persons were mostly policemen.

