Cooch Behar: BJP workers attacked

BJP’S COOCH Behar district leader Dhitiman Sengupta and two party workers sustained injuries when unidentified persons attacked them at Dinhata town of Cooch Behar on Thursday.

While Sengupta has been admitted to the hospital, BJP blamed ruling Trinamool Congress for the attack. However, local Trinamool MLA Udayan Guha refuted the allegation and claimed that the three were injured in a fight between rival factions of the BJP.

The BJP workers also put up road blockades in some places in the district to protest the attack. “Trinamool is scared of BJP’s rising popularity in the district, so they attacked the leader,” Cooch Behar BJP president Nikhil Ranjan Dey said.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha, meanwhile, demanded the arrest of Udayan Guha.

“The Trinamool is frightened to witness the rise of BJP in Cooch Behar and is attacking our workers to weaken us. This attack was masterminded by Trinamool leader Udayan Guha… We demand that he be arrested. Our workers will hold a protest against this,” he said.

