Contempt case: Kolkata Commissioner of Police appears before high court

Rajeev Kumar Rajeev Kumar

KOLKATA POLICE Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Friday appeared before the Calcutta High Court in connection with a suo motu contempt notice issued by it for not complying with its order regarding granting of permission to the RSS to hold a rally in Kolkata recently. Justice Joymalyo Bagchi, who had issued the contempt rule against the commissioner, directed Kumar to file an affidavit within two weeks stating reasons for not having complied with his order relating to an application of permission for the rally that was to be attended by its RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Appearing for the commissioner, state Advocate General Jayanta Mitra submitted that Kumar had overseen the process of considering the application as directed by the court, but owing to his pressing engagements, a joint commissioner of police had made the communication to the organisers of the rally in writing.

To this, Justice Bagchi observed that if senior officers fail to uphold the honour of the judiciary, then how would subordinate officers learn to obey the court’s orders. It added that the CP not complying with court’s order has sent a wrong message to his subordinates.

On January 11, Justice Bagchi had directed the commissioner to consider the application of RSS for permission to hold a function at Bhukailash Park or at Brigade Parade Ground within 24 hours and communicate the decision to the organisers. The decision of not to allow the programme, scheduled for January 14, was, however, communicated by Joint CP (Headquartes) Supratim Sarkar.

Expressing his displeasure, Justice Bagchi had on January 13 said the rules of business of the state do not override or abrogate the court’s order. Holding that it was a wilful and deliberate act, he had suo motu issued contempt notice against the commissioner. He had also permitted the RSS programme at Brigade Parade Ground, but with certain restrictions.