Congress to move Calcutta high court against MLAs who switched to Trinamool

The state Congress has decided to move Calcutta High Court to file cases against party MLAs who have switched to Trinamool Congress since 2016 state Assembly elections.

Eight Congress MLAs have so far defected to Trinamool. The decision has been taken because these MLAs have refused to resign from their positions after switching to Trinamool, said Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan.

The Congress demanded that the MLAs should resign and fight fresh elections. “We have already taken up this issue with the Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly. If no solution is found through him, we will file cases in the high court,” Mannan said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App