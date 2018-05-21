Congress should ally with regional parties to defeat BJP, says Forward Bloc

Forward Bloc general secretary Debabrata Biswas on Sunday said the Congress should enter into an understanding with regional parties to defeat the BJP in 2019. (Express photo) Forward Bloc general secretary Debabrata Biswas on Sunday said the Congress should enter into an understanding with regional parties to defeat the BJP in 2019. (Express photo)

Following the recent victory of the Congress-JD(S) combine in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Forward Bloc general secretary Debabrata Biswas on Sunday said the Congress should enter into an understanding with regional parties to defeat the BJP in 2019. Addressing a media conference in Kolkata, Biswas said the situation in Karnakata would have been different if Congress had entered into an alliance with the JDS ahead of the Assembly election.

“It is evident from Karnataka Assembly election that the Congress witnessed erosion in its support base and is no longer the biggest anti-BJP force in the country. It had to seek the help of the regional party to defeat BJP. It is also clear that regional parties in various states are strong now and it is advisable that the Congress must enter into an understanding with those parties and formulate electoral strategies,” Biswas said.

He also said that the 18th party conference of Forward Bloc will be held in Kolkata in December. The party will organise a nationwide movement between June 15 and 21 to protest against, among other things: anti-economic policies and allowing of 100 per cent FDI in retail trade, defence and equipment production; spiralling prices of essential commodities, medicines and fuels.

