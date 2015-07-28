Congress high command will decide on alliance with CPM: Manas Bhuniya

(From left) Congress leaders Somen Mitra, Khalid Ibadullah, and Manas Bhuniya in Kolkata on Monday. (Source: Express photo)

The question of alliance of the Congress with other parties will be decided by the high command only, state Congress leader Manas Bhuniya on Monday said while refusing to comment on the prospect of his party’s electoral understanding with the CPM.

“We neither have the authority to decide on it or speak on it. The decision will be taken by party high command,” Bhuniya said.

His comment came in the backdrop of a section of Congress leaders, especially Abdul Mannan, advocating in favour of forging an alliance between Congress and CPM in Bengal to oust the Trinamool Congress.

Bhuniya, along with state Congress leader Somen Mitra, on Monday lashed out at the Trinamool regime for allegedly ignoring the cause of the minority.

They alleged that while during the Left regime in Bengal, over 33,000 minority community members were murdered in political clashes, during the past four years of Trinamool rule, over 5,000 Muslims have lost their lives in similar confrontations.

“This is a clear indication of how Muslims have been treated as pawns in political battle. But their plight have remained unchanged when it comes to education, jobs and healthcare,” Bhuniya told mediapersons.

The state Congress’ minority cell has called for a convention on minorities on August 19 at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata to highlight the plight of Muslims in the state — first under the Left rule for 34 years and now, under the Trinamool regime.

Bhuniya said that like the previous Left regime, the Mamata government was also claiming credits for fulfilling all demands of the minorities. “This government is often seen shedding tears for the minorities. But it was no better than the earlier Left regime,” he added.

Alleging that the Left Front had not keep its promises to Muslims, Mitra said: “Muslims constituted about 28.5 per cent of the population and over 96 per cent of them are deprived. Congress has always stood for secularism. The minority meet on August 19 will discuss these issues and work out an action plan for the future.”

The Congress leaders quoted a state Assembly standing committee — headed by Dr Nuruzzaman of Trinamool Congress — report, in which it was reportedly stated that for the financial year 2014-15, almost 89 per cent of the funds for planned sector schemes were released by the government. But there were no utilisation certificates, implying that the funds remained unused, the committee had observed.

