Concerned on smuggling of cows: Mamata Banerjee asks police to increase vigilance in North 24 Parganas

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at an administrative review meeting on North 24 parganas at Barasat on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at an administrative review meeting on North 24 parganas at Barasat on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday asked the state police to increase vigilance in the North 24 Parganas as it is “very vulnerable” due to smuggling of cows through this district bordering Bangladesh. She said cows are trafficked from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and smuggled to Bangladesh through the international border in this district. “As North 24 Parganas is a bordering district, it is very vulnerable. We have our airport (NSC Bose International Airport) in this district. We must enhance surveillance here. I do not want anybody to get involved in smuggling,” Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting.

“Cows are brought to West Bengal from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and different parts of the country and then smuggled through the (international) border in this district. Both Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are unmoved (over the issue). There has been unnecessary politics surrounding the issue. We have to be more proactive to stop smuggling of cows,” she said. The chief minister directed the Director General of Police (DGP) Surajit Kar Purkayastha to take up the matter with the Centre.

Banerjee also announced formation of two new police districts — Basirhat and Barasat — in the district to intensify policing and ensuring quick intervention in case of law and order problems. “We will create two new police districts — Barasat and Basirhat — in this district. A senior SP will be at the top and two other young SPs will work under him because there have been problems in this district periodically,” she said.

The chief minister directed the DGP to clear the paperwork soon, so that declaration on the two police districts could be made at the earliest. Last year, clashes had broken out between members of two communities at Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of North 24 Parganas district over an alleged objectionable Facebook post by a young man, who was arrested.

A senior official in the state home department said the administration had a tough time in tackling the violence at Baduria because of the vastness of the district. BSF had to be called in as mobilising state police force was very difficult due to blockades on Barasat-Bongaon and Barasat-Basirhat sections.

According to a senior police official, the move to form the two new police districts in North 24 Parganas would “definitely ensure better communication and fast response by the police force in case of any emergency regarding law and order situation”. Last year, the government had created three new police districts — south industrial, Baruipur and Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district. Jhargram police district in West Midnapore was created soon after Banerjee came to power in 2011. It became a district last year.

