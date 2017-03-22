West Bengal: Concerned by jihadist elements, says RSS

After its three-day meet in Coimbatore, the RSS National Executive Council Tuesday adopted a resolution expressing grave concern over rise of violence by “jihadi elements” which, it says, has been encouraged by state government due to “Muslim votebank politics”.

“The attack and looting of Kaliachak police station (district Malda) which is just 8 kms inside the Bangladesh border, burning down of the crime records by the anti-national jihadi elements and growing incidents of attack on security forces in the state are posing a serious challenge to national security and law and order,” read the resolution released by Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha.

“Fatwas inciting violence are openly being issued by fundamentalist Maulavis. Hindus are being attacked by fundamentalist elements at several places including Katwa, Kaligram, Ilambazar and Metiaburuj (Kolkata). A large number of Hindus are being forced to flee from the border areas under the pressure of fundamentalist forces. Smuggling of fake currency and cow progeny along with illegal migration are being perpetually encouraged by these very elements,” it further read.

According to state RSS leaders, the organisation has set its sights on West Bengal, and wants to strengthen its base here. The resolution also mentioned Dhulagarh riots and the state government’s purported attempts to “hide” the incident.

“While on one hand the state government is threatening to close down the schools which are instilling the spirit of patriotism, on the other hand it is turning a blind eye towards thousands of institutions like the notorious Simulia madrasa where jihadi and fundamentalist training is being imparted,” the resolution read. It further claimed the state’s Hindu population was down 8 per cent since 1951.

“It was 78.45 per cent in the first census in 1951. It is 70.54 in the last one. At least six men were killed by jihadis in the period 2014-17, three in Nadia’s Juranpur last year itself,” it said.

