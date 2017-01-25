Coming soon: A water taxi ride on Hooghly river

Along the lines of the river Thames in London, the state transport department is preparing to run two water taxis on river Hooghly. A senior official said that each taxi would have a capacity to accommodate a maximum of 20 passengers. “Initially, we will run two taxis as a pilot project… The main aim is to facilitate tourism on the river, allowing people to move from tourist hotspots such as Bagh Bazar, Belur Math, Dakshineshwar and Millennium Park,” the official added.

“This would be the first-of-its-kind recreational and tourism project for the state. We have floated a tender to purchase these taxis… Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed that such a system be developed, similar to the Thames project,” said the official.

Sources said a Dutch agency, with prior experience in the field, had been roped in the project. “When bureaucrats had visited London earlier in 2015, along with Mamata Banerjee, they had consulted with the London River Services — a division of Transport for London (TFL) — on possibilities of introducing modern water transport in Kolkata,” said an official.

Officials said Kolkata and Howrah are already connected by local water ferries through ghats in Fairlie, Howrah, Shibpur, Prinsep and Cossipore among others. “We have been wanting to utilise this network of rivers and canals to boost transportation… Hopefully, this is a step in that direction,” said the official.