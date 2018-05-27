Cockroach in fried rice, two Chinese eatery staffers held

Two employees of a Chineses restaurant in Kolkata were arrested on Saturday after a customer filed a complaint that he found a dead cockroach in the food he ordered.

The incident took place late on Friday night at China Pearl restaurant in China Town, police said. Complainant Rajat Pal, a resident of Jadavpur, had gone to have dinner at the eatery with his wife Satarupa and a friend. They ordered several chicken delicacies and fried rice.

When Satarupa took a spoonful of rice, she didn’t like the taste at first, but she continued eating. After a few spoons, she found a dead cockroach in the rice, police sources said. Satarupa’s husband Rajat then approached the restaurant manager who, he alleged, reacted casually to the incident. Rajat said the staffers only apologized and offered them a discount on the bill.

“They were showing no regret. They even asked us that why we are shouting and that this can happen at any restaurant,” Rajat alleged. He then immediately informed police who arrived at the restaurant and a complaint was lodged. “The cockroach was dead and fried. We want such people to get punished,” Rajat Pal told The Sunday Express.

Despite several attempts, no one from the restaurant could be contacted.The accused — Soumitra Jana and Nanda Das — were booked under Section 272 (adulteration of food and drinks) of IPC, police officials said.

