Mamata Banerjee leaves for fourth meeting with Hill parties in North Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday embarked on a four-day trip to North Bengal to chair administrative review meetings and an all-party meeting to discuss the present situation in the Darjeeling hills. The all-party meeting with representatives of Hill parties will be held at Pintail village on Tuesday. It will be the fourth all-party meeting, where the CM will discuss ongoing development projects in the Hills, as per an official.

The first and third meetings were held at the state Secretariat, while the second was held at Uttar Kanya, which is a branch of the state Secretariat in North Bengal. Security at Pintail village has been heightened to prevent untoward incidents. Administrative review meets for Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar will be held Wednesday at Uttar Kanya. Chief Secretary Malay De, DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha and representatives of local civic bodies of the three districts will be present at the review meetings. The chief minister will return to Kolkata on November 23.

