CM Mamata Banerjee launches puja edition of party mouthpiece

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee, at a function held at Nazrul Manch in south Kolkata, on Monday launched the puja edition of Trinamool Congress’ mouthpiece Jago Bangla.

While Mamata has designed the cover of Jago Bangla, the backpage comprises the photographs clicked by her. Top Trinamool leaders like party general secretary Subrata Bakshi, secretary general Partha Chatterjee, MP and youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee, urban development minister Firhad Hakim and MP Suvendu Adhikari have contributed articles for this special edition.

It also contains an article penned by Mamata on her recent visit to London, along with photographs from her trip.

“It is a proud moment for us as we release the book today. Its on demand because it is known that Jago Bangla is our mouthpiece… but we don’t use it to attack any party,” said the CM.

Mamata added that from a modest beginning, Jago Bangla has achieved a circulation of over 60,000. “Looking at its popularity, 60,000 copies of the special edition have been printed. I had always stressed upon ensuring that Jago Bangla’s journey continues. Through Jago Bangla, we had highlighted the issues of Singur and Nandigram. We aim to connect with the people at the grassroots level and make them aware of the government’s policies for them,” she said.

Mamata also launched a Bengali novel, Noorjahan, authored by Bangladeshi writer Imdadul Haque on Monday.

