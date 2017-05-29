CM Mamata Banerjee has double standards… want to ask name of her real father, says BJP leader

Trinamool Congress leaders reacted strongly to Kashri’s comments. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “Those who have a habit of making derogatory statements say such things.” Trinamool Congress leaders reacted strongly to Kashri’s comments. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “Those who have a habit of making derogatory statements say such things.”

STATE BJP vice-president Rajkumari Kashri on Saturday questioned the parenthood of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and slammed her for maintaining a ‘double standard’. “Mamata Banerjee touched the feet of (veteran BJP leader) Atal Bihari Vajpayee and addressed him as her father. Now I want to ask the chief minister the name of her real father,” she said while addressing a public meeting in Hooghly.

On her “double standards”, the party vice-president said on one hand Mamata is going to New Delhi and begging the Prime Minister for money, and on the other hand Trinamool Congress members are killing BJP workers in the state.

“She is begging for money from the Prime Minister in the name of God and Allah. But here in West Bengal, the shameless and eunuch Trinamool activists are killing BJP workers. Begging for money and killing BJP workers cannot take place at the same time,” she said.

Trinamool Congress leaders reacted strongly to Kashri’s comments. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “Those who have a habit of making derogatory statements say such things. Banerjee went to meet the Prime Minister of the country to ask for funds for Bengal. The Opposition is doing politics to stay relevant in Bengal’s politics.”

Lashing out at the BJP leader’s comment, state Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopad-hyay said such comments prove the kind of “fascist” and “uncultured” leaders reigning in BJP. “One should always respect the chair of the Chief Minister. Moreover, such a comment about a woman is unthinkable. Only those who lack basic culture can use such language,” Chattopadhyay said.

Kashri’s comments also drew flak from the city’s non-political sections. “No word is enough to criticise such comments about a chief minister, who is a woman,” renowned theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta said. Educationist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri said that through her comments, the BJP leader has not only insulted the chair of Chief Minister, but also those belonging to the LGBT community. “What does the BJP leader mean by saying that the chief minister is going to New Delhi for begging? The Chief Minister is demanding the legitimate right of the state, which is not a parental property of the national ruling party,” she said.

This is not the first time state BJP leaders have passed such comments against Mamata. On May 1, state BJP leader Shyamapada Mondal described the chief minister as a “eunuch”, which forced the BJP to fight a storm of criticism.

Earlier in April, youth BJP leader Yogesh Varshney had announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who would behead Mamata. In December last year, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that a chief minister criticising the Prime Minister “wasn’t right”, and that the party could have got her “dragged by the hair, but didn’t”.

