CM Mamata Banerjee extends support to Archbishop of Delhi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed her support for the Archbishop of Delhi, Anil Couto, who had written a letter to all parish priests in the national capital calling for a year-long prayer campaign to save India from a “turbulent political atmosphere”.

“We have great regard and respect for all communities, caste and creed and we respect all archbishops of the country, including Kolkata’s. I think whatever they have said, they have said correctly. It is a fact,” she said while speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Read | Rajnath, Amit Shah criticise Delhi Archbishop for 2019 poll remark

The letter, dated May 8, read, “We are witnessing a turbulent political atmosphere which poses a threat to the democratic principles enshrined in our constitution and the secular fabric of our nation…It is our hallowed practice to pray for our country and its political leaders all the time but all the more so when we approach the general elections. As we look forward towards 2019 when we will have new government let us begin a prayer campaign for our country from May 13…we observe a day of fast every Friday of the week by forgoing at least one meal and offering our penance and all our sacrifices for our spiritual renewal and that of our nation”.

Also read | Shed your ‘prejudiced’ mindset against Modi govt, Naqvi tells Delhi archbishop

The chief minister also criticised the Centre’s proposal to make changes in the rules regarding allocation of service and cadre to those who clear the All India Civil Services Examination. “Even what I just came to know regarding civil service…that is also very dangerous…Now a person will become an IAS or IPS because of some particular corner’s recommendation. Don’t you think it is a Constitutional crisis? There should be a limit to everything,” she said.

Recently, the prime minister’s office had proposed that civil service entrants should be allotted their cadre and service only after the three-month foundation course.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App