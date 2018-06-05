CM directs official to get Centre’s nod in setting up Aadhaar enrolment hubs

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting at state secretariat Nabanna on Monday which was chaired by the CM. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting at state secretariat Nabanna on Monday which was chaired by the CM. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly directed the state home secretary Atri Bhattacharya to write to the central government seeking its permission to set up centres in municipalities to issue Aadhaar cards.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting at state secretariat Nabanna on Monday which was chaired by Mamata.

According to a source in Nabanna, there are bulk of applications for making corrections in Aaadhar cards and to expedite such requests the state government has decided to make a request to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to allow municipalities to set up centres and provide training to municipality workers who will be in charge of issuing such cards and making corrections to it.

