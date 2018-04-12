Clashes ahead of Panchayat poll in WB: Opposition spreading lies, some media reports blown out of proportion, says CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP, CPM, and Congress for spreading “lies”. (Express photo) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP, CPM, and Congress for spreading “lies”. (Express photo)

Breaking her silence on the violence that marred the filing of nominations for next month’s panchayat polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP, CPM, and Congress for spreading “lies” to influence the people. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, she also slammed a section of the media for doing the same to “mislead people” about the pre-poll violence.

“BJP, CPM and Congress have come together to target the state government and the ruling party over violence during nomination process. There are 58,000 seats in the state (in three-tier panchayat system) and the Opposition have filed 74,000 nominations. If you take into account nominations filed by others and independent candidates, then the total number of nominations filed by the Opposition would be 90,000. So when the Opposition has filed about 90,000 nominations, why are they spreading lies about the nomination process and that they were not allowed to file their nominations?” Mamata asked.

Hitting out at one vernacular daily, she said, “There are around 58,000 booths across the state. In how many booths has violence taken place? I am sorry to say one media house is doing all this. Vejal khoborer dokan’ (fake news). I do not know whether it is paid news done by BJP. The BJP is offering cash to a lot of people. They are spreading lies about some incidents. There is a news that one journalist was beaten up in Alipore. I asked the police what is it all about as I stay near Alipore and I had no knowledge about it. The police told me that they had no information about the incident. But some people are ganging up against us and making deliberate attempts to malign us.”

She added, “This is a tactic by a media house to influence the judiciary. It has been pre-planned. The way they have made news today indicating that there is a catastrophe in Bengal. They have done it to show disrespect to the people of the state.”

The chief minister further said that some incidents of violence were “blown out of proportion” by a section of the media. “Out of 58,000 booths, only seven incidents of violence took place. There was one incident in Birbhum’s Mohammad Bazar which was done by BJP. They took out an armed rally after bringing outsiders in the state. The second incident took place in Nalhati of the same district. The third took place in Sadeshkhali (North 24 Parganas district), where one of our party workers was shot dead. Recently, I got reports that our block president has been killed in Sasan (South 24 Parganas district). One incident took place in Murshidabad district and another occurred in Bankura district where our workers gave flowers to Basudeb babu (former CPM MP Basudeb Acharia) and prayed for his speedy recovery. In North Dinajpur district, the house of the most senior leader of our party was ransacked. So there were no incidents of violence in other districts. You are trying to influence the people through newspapers and television news channels by providing misleading and confusing news. Media must be neutral and impartial. The government will take action against them for what they did today,” she added.

