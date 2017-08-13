Civic polls in West Bengal marred by isolated incidents of violence

Bengal municipal elections: The Left Front has demanded a repoll in Haldia Municipality. Bengal municipal elections: The Left Front has demanded a repoll in Haldia Municipality.

Isolated incidents of violence has been reported in Durgapur and Haldia, which went to polls on Sunday. Civic elections are being held in Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Dhupguri Municipality, Buniadpur Municipality, Coopers’ Camp Notified Area, Nalhati Municipality, Panskura Municipality and Haldia municipalities in East Midnapore district on Sunday. Municipal bypolls are also being held for two wards in Champdani Municipality (ward no. 12) and Jhargram Municipality (ward no. 7).

BJP’s state unit alleged that Trinamool Congress workers captured booths in Durgapur Municipal Corporation and attacked its candidates. “TMC workers have captured booths in wards 1, 3, 4, 11, 15, 18, 21 and 23 in Durgapur. Our candidates have been attacked in wards 4, 15, 18, 21 and 23. We strongly condemn this. We are also getting reports of violence from Haldia municipality,” state BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu told The Indian Express.

State Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, however, denied the allegations. “The Opposition is saying all this because they have lost the support of the people. Elections are being held peacefully in the state,” Adhikari said.

The Left Front has demanded a repoll in Haldia Municipality. A Left delegation will also submit a deputation to the East Midnapore DM in this regard. There have been reports that a TMC worker was thrashed by an independent candidate in one of the wards in Coopers’ Camp Notified Area in Nadia district. Unconfirmed reports also said that shots were fired in Durgapur Municipal Corporation area. However, it could not be ascertained who fired the shots.

