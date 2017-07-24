Haldia Municipal Polls: BJP calls for central armed forces

A state BJP delegation on Sunday met State Election Commissioner A K Singh and apprised him of the alleged incident. (FILE) A state BJP delegation on Sunday met State Election Commissioner A K Singh and apprised him of the alleged incident. (FILE)

The state BJP unit on Sunday demanded the deployment of central forces for the upcoming civic polls in Haldia, claiming its candidates were prevented from filing their nominations on Saturday by Trinamool-backed goons.

A state BJP delegation on Sunday met State Election Commissioner A K Singh and apprised him of the alleged incident. “Yesterday, our candidates were barred from filing their nomination. TMC goons threatened them and attacked the vehicle of our state party general secretary Biswapriya Roy Chowdhury.

“We have urged the State Election Commissioner to take action against the culprits, and ensure security to our candidates who will be submitting their nominations tomorrow,” said BJP leader Sisir Bajoria, who is also a member of the party’s state election cell.

Elections for seven civic bodies — Durgapur Municipal Corporation in West Burdwan, Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri, Buniadpur in South Dinajpur, Coopers’ Camp Notified Area in Nadia, Nalhati Municipality in Birbhum and Panskura and Haldia municipalities in East Midnapore — will be held on August 13.

“Under the present circumstances, a free and fair election cannot be held. So we have demanded the deployment of central armed forces in upcoming civic polls. The election commissioner assured us that he will consider our demand,” Bajoria said.

